Aaron Taylor-Johnson says that Brad Pitt keeps a "good" list and "shit" list of actors he will and won't work with. Taylor-Johnson spoke about his Bullet Train co-star during an interview with Variety.

He remarked that Pitt is a “humble and gracious human being" who is "in a new chapter of his life, I think.”

“He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," Taylor-Johnson added. “You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘shit’ list.”



Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Taylor-Johnson didn't reveal any names on either of Pitt's lists. Taylor-Johnson is best known for his starring role in Kick-Ass as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Bullet Train hit theaters on Friday, August 5. The film was directed by David Leitch, whose other credits include John Wick and Deadpool 2. The film is projected to earn $30 million in its debut weekend at the box office after bringing in $12.6 million on Friday. It still has a way to go to be profitable, having had a $90 million production budget.

Check out the trailer for Bullet Train below.

[Via]