Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player.



Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Rodgers, who also won the award in the 2011 and 2014 seasons, has become the sixth player to win at least three MVP awards during their career. He spoke about his performance during the 2020 season in his acceptance speech, which was done virtually:

It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans or no [fans] the entire season. I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.

Rodgers finished the season with 4299 yards, forty-eight touchdowns, and just five interceptions while leading the Packers to a 13-3 record. The Packers failed to reach the Super Bowl after losing in the NFC Championship Game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other players to receive votes included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who received four votes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who earned two.

The Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 7th.

