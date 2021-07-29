Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest athletes in the world and as a top-tier athlete in his field, he understands the pressures that come with it all. As a member of the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has proven himself to be a winner although, over the past few years, he has struggled to get himself a second title.

Rodgers has recently found himself in a controversy when it comes to the Packers, as he was holding out in hopes of a trade. Now, the situation has been resolved although the Packers need to prove they can surround him with talent in order for him to stay long-term.

The quarterback is a big proponent of mental health, which was a big factor in his decisions to stay with Green Bay. In fact, during an interview with reporters, Rodgers spoke about the Simone Biles situation, and how athletes need to do what is best for them.

“I think it’s important that we work on our mental state and as you’ve seen with Simone Biles, I think there needs to be more conversation around that,” Rodgers said. “We as athletes are often put on a pedestal that we’re not — that we’re beyond any mental hindrances or clutter. And the only time that mental health often gets talked about is when it’s under the conversation of depression. I didn’t have any depression, but I have a ton of respect for people who speak out in those situations.”

Biles has been heavily scrutinized for her decision, however, there are plenty of people out there who have supported her every step of the way. They understand that these pressures can be damaging to athletes, and now, the stage has been set for other athletes to do the same thing if they feel overwhelmed.

