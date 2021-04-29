Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time and he synonymous with the Green Bay Packers. After falling to the Packers in the draft back in the mid-2000s, Rodgers got to learn from Brett Favre before becoming a Super Bowl-winning quarterback of his own. Throughout the years, Rodgers has failed to make it back to the Super Bowl although he has put up incredible stats and continues to be a top-5 QB in the game.

Last season, Rodgers was angered as the team drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round of the draft, instead of giving him a wide receiver to play with. Rodgers took it as a sign of disrespect and heading into the offseason, there were questions as to whether he would want to come back.

Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Jay Glazer of Fox, Rodgers is done with the Packers franchise and has told them that he is looking to leave.

This is fairly shocking news if you are a Packers fan although some have seen this coming for a while. With Rodgers looking to expand his brand outside of football, perhaps Green Bay just isn't the place for him anymore, especially if the team is already planning for his retirement.

Keep it locked for more details as this is a developing story.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images