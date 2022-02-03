The Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs after an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, resulting in a shocking end to the #1 seed's run, beginning their offseason prematurely. And with the Green Bay Packers starting their off-season, we have now entered the all too familiar Aaron Rodgers trade rumors. At least this time, though, they seem to be more interesting.

According to Stillman & Co. host Jared Stillman, Aaron Rodgers has begun "building a home in Nashville, TN". Obviously, with all of the buzz constantly flying around about the QB's future with the Green & Yellow, this real estate news would come off as a bit concerning. But, considering how much athletes are paid these days, why wouldn't the star QB of an iconic franchise not want another home in another state with way better weather? When you couple this information with the fact that Rodgers is "open" to joining the Titans and Rodgers teammates from the Packers aren't expecting him back, though...it does begin to look a bit serious.

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

And when you add that the Titans are in a position to get an upgrade at QB by dealing off Ryan Tannehill, it all starts to make sense. Of course, it will take a lot more to get this trade done, and with more teams joining the fray like the Denver Broncos--who also seem to be quite interested in acquiring the three-time MVP--we are only getting started.

So, where do you want to see Rodgers get traded? Could you see him in Tennessee? Or do you want him to stay a Packer? Sound off in the comments below.

[Via]