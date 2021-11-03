After a weekend that saw Aaron Rodgers completely transform into John Wick at the Green Bay Packers' Halloween party, the NFL's reigning MVP got some bad news.

As reported by Tom Pelissero, Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Losing your quarterback for any amount of time is never good, but losing Aaron Rodgers before a blockbuster matchup with the Chiefs is even worse.

However, maybe more interesting than Rodgers missing the Packers' Week 9 contest is the star quarterback's vaccination status.

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Back in August, Rodgers claimed that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Or so it seemed.

In a press conference, Rodgers said, "Yeah I've been immunized," when asked if he had received that vaccine, but acknowledged that some of his teammates hadn't.

"There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated and it's personal decision, not going to judge those guys," he said.

Now, after testing positive for COVID-19, it's being reported that Rodgers' use of the word "immunized" may have been a clever way to get around the fact that he remains unvaccinated.

According to NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, Rodgers is not vaccinated, and that is why he will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Had Rodgers been vaccinated, he would have needed just two negative COVID tests throughout the week in order play against the Chiefs. Because he is not, Rodgers must follow league protocols, which prevent him from playing in games the same week as testing positive.

While the Packers are confident in Rodgers' backup, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, Rodgers' appearance at the team's Halloween party on Saturday could have severe consequences, as the virus could spread throughout Green Bay's roster.

What do you think of Rodgers having to miss Sunday's bout with Mahomes and the Chiefs? Let us know in the comments.