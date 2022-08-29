Aaron Rodgers has been brutally honest about his experiences in the NFL as of late. While some people don't appreciate Rodgers' honesty, there are others who feel like the Green Bay Packers superstar is doing the league a great service by going out there and delivering some harsh truths about the league they love.

For instance, Rodgers went on Joe Rogan's podcast recently and spoke about the painkillers he took early in his career. Rodgers notes that the NFL would make opioids widely available for players and that one time, he ended up playing a game while on Percocet. While it wasn't a high enough dose to get intoxicated on, Rodgers claims that it was a terrible idea.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

“The pain management, especially with our sport, is fascinating to see how things are ‘treated.’ I use quotations on treated because, up until probably a decade ago, it was easily accessible to get oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted. You played [on painkillers], definitely," Rodgers said. “[I played] on Percocet. It was more for pain management, so I wasn’t taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately.”

Rodgers went on to explain that the NFL has gotten a lot better with its painkiller policy, although things still aren't perfect.

Either way, it is still wild to know that one of the league's best players was on Percocet during a game. Overall, it's not a great look for the league.