When Tom Brady won his fourth Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, allegations quickly surfaced that in the AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was using a deflated ball that was easier for his teammates to catch. An entire investigation into the matter was launched by the league, and in the end, Brady was hit with a four-game suspension by the league, even though he still maintains his innocence, to this day.

Now, Brady is in the NFC playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is a good chance he meets up with Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the NFC Championship game from last year. Brady ended up winning that game and went on to take the Super Bowl. With that in mind, you can be sure that Rodgers still remembers, and he has no issues taking shots at Brady's past.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Packers QB was recently in a video segment for Sportsnet where he got to talk to the show's esteemed host, Cabbie. During the clip, Rodgers was given a ball and after squeezing it, he said "This is too firm for the Patriots" before looking at the camera slyly. Of course, it was simply a lighthearted shot, and we're sure Brady was pretty amused by it all. After all, the Bucs QB does seem to have a good sense of humor about these kinds of things.

You can check out Rodgers' full segment on Sportsnet, down below.