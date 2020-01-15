Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers will have their work cut out for them on Sunday night as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. The first time these two played against each other this season, the 49ers won in a 37-8 blowout. Heading into the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers are 7.5 point favorites which means the Packers have virtually no pressure on them. Rodgers loves being in the underdog position, even is he has to go up against a star cornerback like Richard Sherman.

During a recent interview with "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," Rodgers spoke about his potential matchup with Sherman and even threw a loving shot at him. For those who don't remember, Sherman recently got on Baker Mayfield's case for not shaking hands with him prior to a game. As Rodgers explains, he will make sure Sherman feels respected heading into the game.

"No, I'm definitely gonna shake his hand pre-game," Rodgers said jokingly. "Show him the respect, mutual respect. It's gonna be all love and respect."

Of course, Rodgers was only joking and has a great deal of respect for Sherman. The 49ers corner is always a threat when he's on the field so the Packers will be extra careful when it comes to throwing to his side of the field. Rodgers is known for avoiding interceptions and we're sure the NFC title game will be no different.