Aaron Rodgers caused a lot of controversy this past week as he tested positive for COVID-19. While this normally wouldn't be such a big deal, it quickly became one when it was uncovered that Rodgers had completely lied about being vaccinated. This eventually led to a bizarre interview in which Rodgers said that he was being chased after by the woke mob and cancel culture. It was truly incoherent and it had some fans contemplating their admiration for the star.

After missing a crucial game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers are now set to go up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks are getting Russell Wilson back, and if the Packers want to win, they will need Rodgers back under center.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Luckily, the Packers were given some great news today as Rodgers has tested negative for COVID-19, and he remains asymptomatic. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers will be taking him off of the COVID list today, which ultimately means that Rodgers will be back to play tomorrow. Now, we get an epic battle between two of the best QBs in the entire league.

The Packers are heading into this game with a record of 7-2 and at this point, it seems likely that they will take home the NFC North Divison. However, a win against the Seahawks would definitely be a statement as we move forward towards the second half of the season.