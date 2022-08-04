Ever since Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette back in 2016, it has become clear that he no longer talks to his family. There was no solid reason for this, and over the last few years, Rodgers has fought to make his relationship with his family private. Rodgers is someone who can be quite baffling in terms of his philosophies, and whenever he is asked about his family, he delivers a very ambiguous diatribe that does nothing to actually clear up the situation.

While appearing on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," Rodgers delivered yet another baffling statement about his family. As you can see down below, Rodgers said that he wants to heal from the situation and that reconciliation isn't out of the picture. Rodgers also said that he has learned many lessons from his predicament, although he didn't share anything pertaining to why he is estranged from his family, in the first place.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

"I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point," Rodgers said. "But, it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play. The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future. But, I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment. I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn't been raised that way -- all the good and all the frustrating -- there's no way I'd be sitting here today. But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when time is gonna come."

Rodgers will be headed into this season looking to recreate his success from last year. Of course, that success was mostly individual as his team flamed out in the postseason.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NFL world.

[Via]