Aaron Rodgers has gotten in trouble in the past when it comes to his comments about COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has stated that he is not vaccinated and that when he himself got COVID, he consulted the likes of Joe Rogan to see how he should get treated. In the end, Rodgers was able to recover, and he has been quite adamant about how we need to have real conversations about how people can be taken care of using different forms of medicine.

Of course, his comments have come with some pushback from medical professionals, however, that hasn't stopped Rodgers from voicing his opinion. For instance, Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee Show today where he tried to claim that a lot of COVID information right now is propaganda. He also spoke about how players around the league are being treated, and that it is a great shame that the media won't cover it or talk about it at all.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive for Covid.. the facts of whatever science we're using here & it's changing all the time doesn't really back up having a 2 class system," Rodgers said. "If science can't be questioned it's not science anymore it's propaganda & that's the truth."

Rodgers will certainly upset some people with these comments, although it is clear he does not care. After all, his Packers are first place in the NFL right now, and if all goes according to plan, he will be a two-time Super Bowl winner by February.

