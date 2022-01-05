Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, and based on the Packers' record, it appears as though the quarterback will be the frontrunner for the MVP award. Of course, Rodgers won the MVP trophy just last season, and now, he is playing even better. The Packers look like Super Bowl contenders right now, and at this point, not many teams can actually stop them as we head into the postseason.

While most reporters are prepared to give Rodgers the MVP trophy, it doesn't seem like everyone is on board. For instance, Chicago Bears reporter Hub Arkush recently came out and said that he would not give Rodgers his vote as he feels like the quarterback hurt his team by not being vaccinated. Arkush argues that Rodgers is not a good guy, and therefore, is ineligible for the award.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Today, Rodgers was asked about these comments and whether or not he actually cares about them. As you will see, Rodgers felt disrespected by Arkush as the reporter doesn't even know him personally. This then led to a rant about how Arkush is just mad that Rodgers has yet to get the vaccine against COVID-19.

"I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum," Rodgers said. "His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."

Needless to say, Rodgers isn't too amused with what's being said about him. The fact that it came from a Bears reporter probably didn't do the comments any favors, either.