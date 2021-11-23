Aaron Rodgers' recent bout with COVID was filled with controversy as it came with the revelation that he is not, indeed, vaccinated. Rodgers had lied about his vaccination status and it proved to be a huge mistake by the QB, who ended up losing favor with a lot of his fans. Regardless, Rodgers is back in the Packers lineup now, and fans are excited to see him lead this Packers team well into the postseason.

Today, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked whether or not he missed anything while he was in quarantine. As Rodgers went on to say, it was quite similar to his offseason where he contemplated retirement. However, having played the first half of the season, Rodgers acknowledged just how much he missed football while having to watch his team play from home.

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

"This offseason I faced down what life would be like without football & it felt pretty good.. being away from the squad again with Covid I really missed the guys & there's so many great things I cherish about being in the locker room," Rodgers said.

Rodgers is a competitor, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he wasn't satisfied with watching games from his own couch. Now, however, Rodgers is back and he has an opportunity to get to his second Super Bowl, after years of disappointment in the NFC Championship Game.