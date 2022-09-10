Aaron Rodgers has been a controversial figure over the last year or so thanks to his comments on politics. His decision to not get vaccinated was heavily scrutinized by a lot of people although Rodgers has remained firm in his own beliefs.

These days Rodgers continues to get interviewed about his politics, as many are interested in where he stands. Recently, Rodgers was interviewed by the like of Bill Maher for his podcast. During this interview, Rodgers revealed that he hates politicians on both sides of the aisle. He also delved into abortion rights where he noted that he is mostly pro-life, but he is against the government telling women what to do with their bodies.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

"I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies." Rodgers said. "As much as I might lean pro-life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar, I can't have a drink of alcohol, I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don't f**king tell me what do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares, and the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms."

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Rodgers identifies as a Libertarian, which pretty well skews right. Either way, Rodgers has strong beliefs, and he has no issue with explaining those beliefs to anyone who will listen.

