Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot riding on this upcoming season. The Packers completely restructured Rodgers' deal to make sure that he was satisfied with playing for the Packers in the long term. After winning MVP last season, Rodgers was not good in the playoffs and this year, he will have to prove himself all over again if he wants to dispel the narrative that he isn't any good when it comes time for the playoffs.

The NFL preseason is right around the corner, and there have been discussions surrounding whether or not Rodgers will play any snaps. After all, the preseason tends to be fairly useless for star players as they don't want to risk any injuries.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

Today, Rodgers revealed that he actually would be open to playing in the preseason, as long as it is for more than just a few plays. In Rodgers' mind, he wants to make sure he gets at least a quarter or some series under his belt.

"If we're going to play, we should play, play a quarter, a couple series, 2-3 series. Just suiting up for 4 plays to me is a waste," Rodgers said. "When you have a stinker like we did last year in Week 1, there's always going to be second-guessing."

