Aaron Rodgers had himself an incredible season with the Green Bay Packers in 2020 and while he wasn't able to make it to the Super Bowl, Packers fans were still appreciative of his efforts. Rodgers is a guy who still has plenty of great years on the horizon, and the franchise is lucky to have him.

On Saturday night, Rodgers won a massive honor as he was given the NFL MVP, for the third time in his career. Rodgers delivered a touching acceptance speech that came with one interesting piece of information: he's engaged.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," Rodgers said. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans or no [fans] the entire season. I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

Last year, Rodgers ended his relationship with race car driver Danica Patrick although according to TMZ, he started dating actress Shailene Woodley recently. Considering Rodgers mentioned his fiancee here, it seems like he is already engaged to Woodley after a short time and if this is the case, well, congratulations to him.

Overall, it seems like the last 12 months have been very productive for the star.

