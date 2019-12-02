Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and over the last few years, he has been dating former NASCAR and Indy Car driver, Danica Patrick. The two are one of the sports world's most powerful couples and through thick and thin, it seems like they always have each other's backs.

Today, Rodgers is celebrating his 36th birthday just one day after notching four touchdowns against the New York Giants. To honor this occasion, Patrick took to her Instagram where she penned a touching tribute to Rodgers. In the post below, she explains in detail what Rodgers means to her and the things they have shared in their lives.

"I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life," Patrick wrote. "Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with."

If you're Rodgers, you can't help but feel like a lucky guy. These two continue to go strong despite the busy schedule that comes with being an athlete. Hopefully, Rodgers can carry this support into the postseason as he goes for his second Super Bowl.