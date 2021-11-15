Aaron Rodgers lost the favor of a lot of fans over the past week thanks to his admission that he never actually took the COVID-19 vaccine, despite telling reporters prior to the season that he had been "immunized." After a bizarre cancel culture rant on The Pat McAfee Show, fans were even more confused by Rodgers's antics, and they were even more upset that it cost the Packers a win as he couldn't play against the Chiefs.

On Sunday, Rodgers returned to the field against the Seahawks and put up a respectable performance as the Packers won the game 17-0. It was a game where Rodgers was simply an auto-pilot, and afterward, he told reporters about how it felt coming back.

“Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field, really," Rodgers said per ESPN. "The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game. It definitely got me a little misty.”

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Rodgers was also asked about the backlash from the previous week and how he felt about it all. In the end, the quarterback accepted all responsibility, noting that he understands just how polarizing these issues are.

“There’s always going to be criticism in this world," Rodgers stated. "I don’t define myself by the criticism, but I understand it’s a part of this because this issue is definitely polarizing.”

Now, the Packers have a record of 8-2, and there is no doubt that this team can make a deep run for the Super Bowl. If the team stays healthy, they are certainly a massive threat.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

[Via]