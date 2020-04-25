If you're a fan of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Thursday night was an infuriating endeavor as the team essentially drafted his replacement in the first round. Jordan Love was taken with the 26th overall pick and fans were stunned that the Packers would betray Rodgers by drafting a backup QB instead of an actual offensive weapon like a wide receiver. Needless to say, the Packers are already looking towards the future while fans want the team to win right now.

There have been various theories as to how Rodgers is taking this news right now but as it turns out, he is handling it quite well. According to Maria Taylor, Love has been in contact with Rodgers who seems excited to become his mentor.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

“I was able to talk with him earlier,” Love said. “Really good guy. Just congratulated me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Rodgers will be happy to have Love around next season although at least the Packers know they have a solid guy in place if Rodgers gets injured. Of course, this isn't the ideal scenario for anyone but it looks like Rodgers and Love are ready to make the most of it.

