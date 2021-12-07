Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury over the past few weeks, and while he originally joked that it was COVID toe, it has been revealed that it's actually broken. This is one of those injuries that could affect Rodgers for weeks and months, however, he ended up getting a nice bye week over the weekend to rest it. Now, Rodgers can focus on the Chicago Bears, whom the Packers are set to play this weekend.

As for Rodgers' healing process, he has spoken to a wide range of professionals to see what's the best course of action. As he told Pat McAfee today, the best thing he can do at this point is to just rest up and not put any unnecessary pressure on it.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“I did get some great information about my foot. There was nothing really revolutionary,” Rodgers said. “There was no mindset change or anything. The biggest key is rest. I wish that there was another one of these [bye] weeks, so I could get 14 to 21 great days without doing anything. But the toe is improving and we’ll see how it feels later in the week.”

The Packers are currently near the top of the NFC standings and heading into the postseason, the team is expected to get back to the NFC Championship Game. If Rodgers can remain healthy, there is a very good chance this team is even Super Bowl bound.