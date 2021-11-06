After testing positive for COVID-19 and lying about his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers decided to clear the air on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday. It was a lengthy conversation in which Rodgers gave his thoughts on his health and how he would rather go the natural route. He went down a rabbit hole about cancel culture and the woke mob, before claiming that he was allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that," Rodgers said. "My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body & that's why this is so important to me. I made a decision that was in my best interest for my body. I'm not telling somebody to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated."

Now, Rodgers is facing some consequences related to the interview as the medical company Prevea Health has terminated its partnership with him. Prevea has sponsored Rodgers since 2012 although now, they are saying that they mutually decided to part ways. The decision was ultimately announced in a Twitter post earlier this afternoon.

This is certainly bad news for the quarterback, however, he will certainly be just fine with his current contract from the Packers. As for his playing status, he should be back in time for the team's next game on November 14th against the Seahawks.