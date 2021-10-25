Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. Coming into this season, Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been questioned, however, it looks like he is settling in as he looks to win his second Super Bowl. After a horrible first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers have turned it around and have won six straight games, including an ugly win against the Washington Football Team, yesterday.

Rodgers and the Packers struggled at times yesterday although they did enough to get the win and improve their record t 6-1 which puts them comfortably on top in the NFC North division.

After the game, Rodgers was speaking to reporters about the game, where he offered an interesting take on his team. As he told Zach Kruse, the Packers are only warming up, and there is a lot of room for improvement as they progress throughout the season.

"It hasn't been pretty, but that's the exciting thing. We haven't played our best ball yet but we're 6-1," Rodgers said. If and when the Packers do start playing their best ball, analysts will have to take them seriously as one of the best teams in the entire league.

The NFC is filled with stiff competition this year, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Regardless, Rodgers and the Packers have something special brewing right now and fans are very excited about it.