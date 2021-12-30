During the most recent NFL offseason, Aaron Rodgers toyed with the idea of retiring. It seemed like he was no longer interested in playing for the Green Bay Packers, and if he wasn't traded, he was just going to walk away. Instead, Rodgers came back to the team and after getting blown out in the first game of the year against the Saints, Rodgers came back with a vengeance and played some of the best football of his career.

Now, the Packers are 12-3 on the season and they are probably going to end up with the bye in the NFC. There is reason to believe this team will end up going to the Super Bowl, and it is an indication that Rodgers still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite all of this, Rodgers still has retirement on his mind. While speaking to reporters, Rodgers said that he has a lot to think about at the end of the season, especially since he wants to go out at the top of his game, instead of turning into a bum.

"I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process," Rodgers explained.

For now, however, Packers fans can continue to enjoy this season for what it is. Hopefully for them, it will end with a Super Bowl title.