Aaron Rodgers has a lot to figure out this offseason. In a couple of weeks from now, the NFL offseason will officially begin, and there have been rumors of just how committed Rodgers is to the Packers. Many believe he is going to leave the team and get traded elsewhere, while others believe he is going to retire with the team. At this point, no one really knows what's going to happen, however, Rodgers is certainly keeping his fans guessing.

For instance, Rodgers recently took to Instagram where he offered up a lengthy post in which he showed gratitude to his ex Shailene Woodley, as well as all of his teammates. It remains to be seen what Rodgers is trying to say here, however, some fans are already trying to guess that this is his way of saying he's leaving Green Bay.

Per Rodgers:

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. [...] "To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made."





