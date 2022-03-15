Aaron Rodgers has signed on with the Green Bay Packers for a few more years, and fans are excited to see if he can finally lead this team back to the Super Bowl. The Packers keep coming up short in the playoffs, but now, there is this real sense that Rodgers will be able to get over that hump and provide the team with a real shot at glory.

As for his big contract, there has been a lot of reports as to just how wild this contract really is. According to a new report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it was revealed that the majority of his money will be made in the first year of his deal, however, over the next three years, he will be making a whopping $150 million.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

“Aaron Rodgers does get his $50 million per year over the three years of the deal," Rapoport said. "But that isn’t even the most important number here. … Aaron Rodgers gets $62 million average per year through the first two years of this deal. He gets $74.5 million in the first new year of this deal. All of that together, that’s $150.6 million guaranteed for Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers had originally denied making this kind of money, however, he cannot hide forever. Contract details typically become public knowledge, and the Packers superstar is no exception to that rule.

