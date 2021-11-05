Aaron Rodgers Consulted Joe Rogan On Ivermectin Use

Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's game this weekend as he currently has COVID-19. Rodgers could have played this weekend had he been vaccinated, as vaccinated players can return to the field as soon as they get two negative COVID tests. Instead, Rodgers will have to watch from home while fans scrutinize him for lying about taking the vaccine, prior to the NFL season.

Today, Rodgers tried to clear the air on the matter as he spoke to Pat McAfee about his decision to not get the vaccine. Rodgers says it is because of the fact that he is allergic to one of the ingredients that were used in the mRNA vaccines. Rodgers also went on to say that he consulted Joe Rogan for help with battling the virus, and even took Ivermectin thanks to Rogan's recommendation. Now, Rodgers says he is doing just fine.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I've consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me," Rodgers said via TMZ. "I've been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin c and d, and HCQ and I feel pretty incredible."

Rogan was roasted for his use of Ivermectin last month, although it didn't stop him from touting the drug to his audience. In the aftermath of this interview, Rodgers has been made fun of online for his "research" although for now, it doesn't seem like Rodgers cares. After all, why would he?

