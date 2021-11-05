Aaron Rodgers received a ton of scrutiny this past week as it was revealed that he is not considered to be vaccinated, despite telling people that he actually was. Now, Rodgers cannot play this Sunday as his Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Jordan Love will start, which means the Chiefs could very well get above .500 for the first time since Week 1 of this season.

Rodgers has been mostly quiet this week although today, he broke his silence during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." It was here that Rodgers explained his decision to not get the mRNA vaccines, stating that he is allergic to one of the ingredients. Instead, he found an alternative immunization protocol, however, it clearly didn't work as intended.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that," Rodgers said. "My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body & that's why this is so important to me. I made a decision that was in my best interest for my body. I'm not telling somebody to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated"

It remains to be seen what will happen to Rodgers moving forward here, although his explanation has already swayed some fans. As for his return to the field, that will probably have to go down in Week 10 and beyond.