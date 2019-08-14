Over the past few years, there have been rumors and reports that Aaron Rodgers is a hard person to play and work with. Rodgers is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the league and led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl about ten years ago. Former teammates have come out of the woodwork recently to talk about Rodgers and the way he operates within the Packers locker room. These reports have led to rumors that he is already butting heads with the head coach of the Packers, Matt LaFleur. FS1's Cris Carter had some harsh words for the quarterback recently and now, Rodgers is firing back.

During a recent media scrum, Rodgers let be known that him and LaFleur are actually on great terms and that the media can't convince anyone, otherwise.

“We [LaFleur & Rodgers] have a great line of communication. But I don’t, I’m not sitting up here wishing people, ‘I wish you just knew… this.’ I don’t care. I don’t need to go out and prove to anybody how great Matt and I are getting along. Or for him to stand up there and say how great it’s been," Rodgers said. "Look, we’re having a great time. We’re communicating. And the conjecture is for clickbait, news stories you guys can put on your website… Not you guys! I mean I like most of you people in here.”

It's clear that the criticism is starting to get to him which is understandable when you're a player at such a high level. Last season was an off-year for the Packers and they will need Rodgers in top form if they want any chance at winning.