Aaron Rodgers' personal life has been on full display over the years, especially as it pertains to his dating life. The first high-profile relationship he was in was with Olivia Munn, and after that, he dated NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. The two were dating for years, however, they eventually broke up in 2020. Since that time, Rodgers had moved on to actress Shailene Woodley, and it seemed like everything was going great.

In fact, after just a few months of dating one another, it was reported that the two got engaged. While the two were attached at the hip, the relationship did appear to be rocky at times as Woodley was constantly being forced to defend Rodgers' positions on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Now, about 1 year and a half into their union, it appears as though they have called it quits, according to TMZ. The two had reportedly broken up quietly just a couple of months ago, however, nothing had been officially stated to the press. Now, sources are saying the two are done for good, although a concrete reason for the breakup was not stated. It might come as a shock to some Rodgers fans, however, as the QB noted that he was thinking of becoming a father soon.

With this breakup in mind, it appears as though Rodgers will have all the time in the world to focus on his next big decision, which is whether or not he wants to stay in Green Bay.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

[Via]