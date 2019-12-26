It looks like Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick are taking their relationship to the next level. TMZ reports that the power couple have come together to purchase a $28 million dollar Malibu estate.

The 4,636 square feet mansion comes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, along with a 2-bedroom guesthouse, and of course a swimming pool (see pic of the crib here).

Sources say Aaron and Danica are no strangers to the house either. They rented it over the summer and became the owners in November. The sale was very much on the down-low. The beneficiaries of the $28 mil are Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field. They bought the property in July 2019 for $20.25 mil, making a nice $8 million profit in a few month's time.

This report comes just days after Aaron was a special guest on Danica’s new podcast, which she spoke about in her latest IG post. Read all that (below).