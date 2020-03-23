Aaron Paul would absolutely love to play Kurt Cobain in a hypothetical biopic about Nirvana, due to his undying love for the 90s rock band and its late lead singer's infamous legacy. The Breaking Bad and BoJack Horseman actor may have already crushed it as comedic musician, Weird Al Yankovic, in a Funny Or Die parody trailer back in 2013, but that doesn't mean Aaron's done with tackling roles as famous artists.

In a recent interview with NME, Aaron was asked about his experience portraying Weird Al back in the day. “I thought it was genius," he said. "That he had this tortured love affair with Madonna—classic! You know, Al’s such a beautiful man—I’ve been a fan of his stuff for my whole life.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Aaron was then asked if there were "any other idols he’d like to immortalise," and his answer was the Nirvana frontman. "When I first moved to LA," he explained. "I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana—‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I’ve thought that could be interesting [to play Cobain]." We're definitely here for Aaron portraying the rock legend on the big screen, and hopefully we'll get the chance to see that role come to life someday.