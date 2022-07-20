Aaron Judge, Travis Scott, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Michael Rubin all linked up at a party in L.A. prior to Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game. In a photo shared by Harden on Twitter, the crew can all be seen posing together.

"You know how to throw a great party," Harden captioned the post, tagging Rubin.

The New York Yankees superstar went on to play in the MLB All-Star Game, where he helped lead the American League team to a 3-2 victory over the National League.



Mike Stobe /Getty Images

Judge is currently in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, leading the Yankees to a 64-28 record while boasting an MLB-best 33 home runs and a .284/.364/.618 slash line. The figures are important for the 30-year-old who bet on himself this season by rejecting the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer in April.

Speaking about his future in New York over the All-Star break, Judge was asked what he'd say to a young Yankees fan named Jacob regarding his contract talks. He told ESPN’s Marly Rivera, “Jacob, buddy, we got a lot of great Yankees on this team, you know, there are a lot of great Yankees [that will] be here for a long time so don’t be upset."

Check out Harden's post, featuring Aaron Judge, Travis Scott, Joel Embiid, and Michael Rubin, below.

