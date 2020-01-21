Aaron Hernandez's lawyer has already expressed his displeasure in Netflix's Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez. After sharing a post on Instagram slamming the producers and calling the series a "lame ass documentary," he's now issued a formal statement during a press conference.



Per TMZ, Jose Baez, Hernandez's lawyer, is completely denying that Aaron's suicide had anything to do with his sexuality, as the documentary suggested. He made it abundantly clear, though, that CTE had a major role in pushing Aaron towards suicide. Hernandez suffered brain disease since he was in his youth.

Baez wanted Hernandez's brain studied at Boston University and said that the Worcester Medical Examiner is holding onto Aaron's brain illegally. He also continued to deny rumors that Hernandez was having any sort of romantic or sexual affair with an inmate.

Baez was also very upset about the documentary because of the inclusion of Dennis SanSoucie, a former high school teammate of Aaron who claimed they experimented sexually when they were teenagers. Baez said that he only decided to be included in Killer Inside on the basis that the producers didn't include interviews with anyone regarding his client's sexual orientation. SanSoucie's inclusion made Baez feel betrayed by the docuseries producers.

“I don’t give a damn about what some lame-ass documentary has to say about Aaron,” he wrote on Instagram following the documentary's debut. “I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth.”