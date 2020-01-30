Aaron Hernandez has been back in headlines in the past few weeks due to Netflix's docuseries, Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez. One aspect of the film that received a lot of criticism is that no one close to Hernandez actually appeared in the film. His former fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, only recently spoke on the docuseries to ABC but it appears that Aaron's brother is also breaking his silence.



Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Jonathan Hernandez is set to appear on Dr. Oz's show tomorrow. Ahead of the episode airing, Entertainment Weekly shared a few clips from the interview where he gets candid with the show's host. The topic of the abuse Aaron Hernandez endured as a child was detailed in the documentary but Jonathan confirmed that their father really was that abusive towards them.

"I don't think 'beat' is really even the word that can be expressed," he said. "When you literally have to blow on your brother's wounds because of the creases of a belt or a handprint in your body and the burning sensation it has and have a rule in your household that you can get beat but you stay away from the face so other people can't notice."

Jonathan also speaks on the allegations that the murder of Odin Lloyd was motivated because he knew that Aaron was gay. However, like everyone else, including Shayanna Jenkins, he is still scratching his head over it. Peep the clips below. The full episode airs on Thursday.