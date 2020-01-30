In the aftermath of the Aaron Hernandez documentary that recently released on Netflix there have been several new details about the ex-NFL star's personal life. During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Hernandez's brother, Jonathan, revealed that the former New England Patriots' tight end opened up about his sexuality to his mother prior to taking his own life.

During the episode, which aired on Thursday, Jonathan Hernandez revealed details of the moment that his brother finally opened up to their mom.

“He’s like, ‘Mom you’re going to die never knowing your son',” Jonathan Hernandez tells Dr. Oz. He continued: “Then all of a sudden they have this conversation and they’re both flooded with tears across from each other and here the weight of what’s on my brother is being expressed, and for a mother to be looking at across from the scratched glass in the cell and seeing your son who you would never have anticipated him ever being in this situation.”

Jonathan, who said he never knew Aaron's secret, couldn't say whether or not his sexuality might have motivated the killing of his friend Odin Lloyd.

"That’s one of the questions and, you know, head scratches that they still have regarding really this entire case," Hernandez said when asked if his brother's sexuality and motive behind the murder of Lloyd. "There’s just so many questions regarding everything. And, for me to sit here and say it was this or that, I can’t say. All you can do is look at the evidence that was provided."

Check out some clips from the episode below.