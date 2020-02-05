Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon might be wearing some brand new sneakers when he takes the court for the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest on February 15th.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Gordon is poised to become the face of Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees as part of a proposed multi-million dollar sneaker deal. DePaula notes that the explosive 24-year old forward would also receive his own signature sneaker as part of the partnership.

Gordon has been repping for Nike ever since his days with the Arizona Wildcats and he has rotated through several Nike signatures throughout this season, including the Nike Kyrie 5 and Kyrie 6, as well as the Nike KD 10 and Nike Kobe 4 Protro. The Nike Swoosh was on his feet during that epic 2016 Dunk Contest when he was narrowly defeated by Zach LaVine, and if there were ever a time for Gordon to announce his deal with 361 Degrees, it would be at the United Center during All Star Saturday night.

Regardless of what sneakers are on his feet, I, for one, can not wait to see what tricks he has in the bag his return to the Dunk Contest. More hoverboards, drones and mascots? Windmilling over a charging bull ridden by Zach LaVine? We can't rule anything out.