No one expected for Aaron Gordon to become the talk of social media for releasing a diss track, but here we are. The Orlando Magic forward decided to share his rhymes with the world on Monday (April 27), a move that grabbed attention because of a few words he said about retired Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade.



Jonathan Daniel / Staff / Getty Images

On his track "9 OUT OF10," Aaron Gordon poked at Wade over the NBA All-Star Dunk Competition that took place months ago. According to Gordon, he deserved to win, but Wade decided to lean elsewhere, causing Gordon to lose out. Initially, Wade responded to "9 OUT OF 10" by telling the Magic baller to trademark the title. "That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it," Wade said.

Just a couple of hours ago, Aaron Gordon resurfaced on Instagram and decided to address the controversy surrounding his new song. He shared a photo of himself shirtless while holding a glass of red wine. "It ain’t that deep tho lol 😂😭 im just having fun expressing myself," Gordon wrote in the caption. "Hope everyone is staying safe during these chaotic times. I SEE YOU YOUNG OG the wine was a 10/10. @dwadecellars Thanks legend... ALBUM ON THE WAY #wine." Dwyane Wade was happy to see that Gordon was enjoying some vino from his brand. In the comments, Wade replied, "❤️ my guy‼️ @dwadecellars 🍷 🔥." Check it out below.