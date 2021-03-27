Aaron Gordon was one of the players that many knew was going to be traded at the deadline. Just a couple of days prior to the deadline, Gordon reportedly requested a trade from the Orlando Magic, who were content with starting a bit of a rebuild. On Thursday, the Magic immediately trade Nikola Vucevic and then set their sights on Gordon. Eventually, Gordon was sent to the Denver Nuggets, who are a team that has all of the pieces in place to make a deep run in the playoffs.

According to reporter Mike Singer, Gordon recently made some interesting comments about his new role in Denver and the type of energy he plans to bring for the rest of the season. Needless to say, Gordon is extremely happy to be with a team that actually has a chance of winning a title.

“Being able to play meaningful games just allows me to go all out," Gordon remarked. This should be great news for all of the Nuggets fans out there who are hoping for a repeat of last season, except with an NBA Finals appearance tacked on.

The Nuggets are a solid team right now and they have a lot of depth to work with when the going gets tough. At this point, Western Conference teams should be on notice.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images