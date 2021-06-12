Without Jamal Murray in the lineup, the Denver Nuggets have been struggling quite a bit against the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs. After a loss last night, the Nuggets are now down 3-0 in the series and it seems unlikely that they will be able to come back. NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has certainly been doing his part throughout the series, and last night, he dropped 32 points all while adding 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets' supporting cast has been less than stellar, and this includes Aaron Gordon who forced a trade out of Orlando just a few months ago. Gordon was expected to be a huge addition to the Nuggets although as we saw last night, he largely struggled, and hasn't lived up to the expectations. He finished the game with just four points, and four rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Gordon's performance drew a lot of attention on social media and in pure NBA Twitter fashion, there were plenty of jokes to go around as fans dropped memes poking fun at Gordon's lack of production. If you're a Nuggets fan, it is easy to see why you would be so frustrated especially when Jokic is carrying the entire roster on his back right now.

The team traded away some good pieces to get Gordon and when it comes to this year's playoffs, he has been somewhat of a bust. Perhaps in Game 4, he will be able to change things around for the better.