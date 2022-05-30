After winning his first Super Bowl back in February, it became a common narrative that Aaron Donald would retire. He has accomplished so much in his short career and there are some who would argue that he is the greatest defensive player ever. Having said that, Donald has not confirmed his retirement, and the Rams are trying very hard to keep him on the roster.

According to Bleacher Report, the Rams want to sign Donald to a historic contract, however, in a recent interview, Donald seemed pretty undecided on his future. Donald says he has contemplated retirement in the past and that he will only continue playing if it makes sense from an economic standpoint.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

“I’ll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I’ve been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done. That’s just what I’ve been saying. … If I was to play, it’s just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, it’s still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family,” Donald explained.

Donald recently announced that he had joined Donda Sports, so it's clear he is still looking for opportunities. Whether or not those opportunities have to do with anything on the field, remains to be seen.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

