Aaron Donald is one of the most physically imposing players in the entire NFL. It has allowed him to be an All-Pro seven times, and he is widely regarded as the best defensive player of his generation. He showcased just how good he is in the Super Bowl last year as he ended up getting the game-winning sack on Joe Burrow.

Now, Donald is looking to have yet another fantastic season. Unfortunately, it seems like Donald was in the middle of a bit of a controversy today as his Rams held a joint practice with the Bengals. As you can see in the footage below, a brawl broke out, and somehow, Donald got two Bengals helmets and started swinging them at opposing players.

Eventually, Donald ended up on the ground and the entire fight was broken up. It was a pretty insane sight to watch, and both coaches agreed to just end practice early.

Donald's actions mirrored Myles Garrett's from a few years ago, although it is unlikely Donald will face punishment as any incident in practice needs to be held internally by the team in question. Needless to say, it is doubtful the Rams will want to punish their superstar.

