Aaron Donald is one of the best defensive players in the history of the entire NFL. He has dominated the league over the last few years and there is no doubt that opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks fear him. Of course, they should fear him as he is a sack machine who also got the game-winning sack in the Super Bowl to give the Los Angeles Rams a championship.

Over the last little while, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding whether or not he will retire from the sport. Recently, he said that he would come back if it made sense for him financially. As it turns out, the numbers just worked out for the man as he signed a historic deal with the Rams.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport, Donald's deal is now worth $65 million over the next two years. He is guaranteed all of that money and in 2024, he can continue playing for an extra $30 million. This makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the history of the league, which is definitely a huge honor to be bestowed. No non-QB has ever made over $30 million, and we're sure this price tag is exactly why Donald ultimately decided to continue playing.

