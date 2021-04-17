Aaron Donald is one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL and when he is at the top of his game, he can be extremely scary if you are an opposing quarterback. Off the field, Donald is known as a nice guy who has always had a friendly demeanor about him. That's why it was so shocking this past week when a man named DeVincent Spriggs accused him of punching him at a club in Pittsburgh. The man had a clear black eye that was shut due to the injury which led to some credence to what he was saying.

Eventually, TMZ received surveillance footage of the entire incident and it was immediately made clear that Donald was innocent. In fact, Spriggs attacked Donald and was then immediately attacked by an entourage. That's when Donald swooped in and pulled people off of the man, before leaving the scene.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Spriggs has seen the new evidence and is retracting his claims. Now, his lawyer Todd J. Hollis is offering an apology to Donald, saying that Spriggs assumed the punch came from Donald due to the close proximity. In the end, however, Spriggs realized that he had made a mistake and now he wants to make up for it.

This is great news for Donald who will now get to enjoy his offseason without and sort of legal issue.

