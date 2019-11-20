The Aaron Carter saga continues as the singer has reportedly lost his court case that involved his twin sister, Angel. According to E!, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Tuesday that Aaron must stay away from Angel and her family for a year after granting Angel a domestic violence restraining order against her brother.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

Aaron took to his Instagram Story to share his disappointments while also, once again, calling his brother, Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter, a rapist. "I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on his Instagram Story, according to Yahoo. "My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women. I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart."

When Angel was granted a temporary restraining order back in September, Aaron was required to surrender his firearms. Now that the permanent order is in place, he isn't allowed to have firearms for the entirety of the year. TMZ reports that Aaron had a meltdown in court and shouted at the judge when the order was granted. Aaron let it be known that he was finished with the paparazzi when he left the courthouse, as well. Following the chaos, Aaron shared a photo on social media high-fiving Melissa Schuman as he celebrated not having to be in contact with his sister for a year. Watch below.