The chaos in Aaron Carter's life continues with his on-again-off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin. In recent years, Carter's name has been embroiled in a string of controversies that include the singer accusing his Backstreet Boys brother Nick Carter of abusing him when they were younger, as well as Nick coming forward to allege that Aaron threatened his wife and child. After Aaron entered a relationship with Melanie, things have shifted as the pair have made headlines over their reported arguments.

In November, Aaron and Melanie welcomed their first child together, a son, but there has allegedly been trouble in paradise. The Blast reported that Melanie has filed for a restraining order again the singer, citing a fight they were said to have had on February 21.



Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images

The outlet stated that Melanie accused Aaron of punching her on her left side, resulting in her having several broken ribs.

“We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up. He punched me in the left rib and pushed me. I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order.” “I went to Kaiser, my doctor, and took X-rays.” She included the diagnosis, “3 broken ribs.” It should be noted, Martin attached medical records to the restraining order, which appear to confirm the existence of at least one broken rib. The documents include medical recommendations on how to treat broken ribs.

Melanie reportedly added that she and her son were kicked out of their home, and the Department of Child and Protective Services has stepped in to make sure that the infant is safe and unharmed. Documents also show that Melanie stated a social worker allegedly has information that would substantiate her claims of her injuries.

She accused Carter of becoming violent after taking "too many of his prescription pills." Carter has also filed for a restraining order against his ex, alleging that she is "verbally abusive" and "attempted to push me over the banister over 2nd story staircase."

They will reportedly have hearings regarding these matters in the forthcoming weeks.

[via]