Aaron Carter's been making headlines as a boxer lately, but in a recent Instagram Live, he got attention for a more concerning reason. On Tuesday, police received a call that Carter was "possibly overdosing on social media."

During the live video, Carter was chatting with followers, but things took a turn when the screen went black and noises that sounded like huffing came over the stream. Fans started to worry that Carter was huffing air duster and contacted law enforcement.

When the police arrived at the singer's place, they found him asleep and unharmed, and didn't locate any drugs in the home. Authorities also confirmed that there was no evidence of a suicide attempt.

The "I Want Candy" singer then explained himself to TMZ. He said it was just a joke, and claimed he's a "troll hunter." "I’m tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody," he said. The joke might not have landed because Carter has been quite vocal about his drug addiction in the past. He says that he's now five years sober.

In addition to boxing, Carter's been keeping busy by suing his ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin for defamation. Martin had claimed that he broke her ribs, and Carter has denied the allegations. He told TMZ that the forthcoming lawsuit will be "Johnny Depp/Amber Heard 2.0." Martin and Carter lost custody of their 9-month-old son Prince, and the child is now living with Martin's mother after a court mandate which cited drug use and domestic abuse.

