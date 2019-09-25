With a newly filed restraining order against him and his relationship with his siblings in tatters, Aaron Carter recently reflected on the tumultuous moments of his last few weeks. The former child star went on a rampage across social media platforms after his Backstreet Boys brother, Nick Carter, announced that he had taken out a restraining order against him. Nick shared that Aaron verbalized having a desire to harm Nick's pregnant wife, so the boy band singer said he took appropriate steps to protect his family.

The public announcement of the restraining order set Aaron off and soon he threw out allegations of physical abuse against Nick, as well as declared that his late sister, Leslie Carter, raped him when he was a child. The growing division of the Carter siblings was evident, but Aaron recently expressed regret for how he handled the situation. "What transpired recently does not represent my true wants or needs," he wrote on Instagram. "I've been fighting fire with fire, something I still need to work on."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When TMZ caught up with Aaron as he was running errands in his California neighborhood, the singer stated that he's finished with his family. Aaron, who shared that he has schizophrenia and a multiple personality disorder, stated that he's been off Xanax for five days and no longer has any of his firearms in his home. "I sold all my guns yesterday," he said as he pulled out a receipt. When asked if, once the restraining order was lifted, he would try to purchase guns again, he said that it's no one's business. "I will prevail," he added, sharing that he would never hurt anyone.