You've got to feel for Aaron Carter right now. The man is claiming to be the biggest thing in music today but, like, nobody can even name any of his recent songs. The former child star appears to be going through an extremely rough patch in his life, detailing his recent behavior in an interview with No Jumper. The latest headline to have perplexed all of his fans was actually quite visual. You don't need to listen to his words to realize that this is a man in distress. All you need to do is look at his face.

Aaron Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys' star Nick Carter, has been throwing around wild claims about his family, accusing his bro of raping a 91-year-old woman and maintaining a stance that he was the victim of years of abuse. The strangest development in this story though happened this weekend when Carter got some new ink done on his face.

The entertainer didn't opt for anything minimal. In fact, he filled up the majority of his visage with a depiction of Rihanna as Medusa. Yep... he really went and did that. He took to the streets of Los Angeles to flex the new tattoo, riding around on a four-wheeler in a Balenciaga sweatshirt. Somebody get this man some help, please.

