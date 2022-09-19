Aaron Carter says that he's planning on filing a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Melanie Martin, for defamation, arguing that his career was almost ruined when she claimed he broke her ribs. Speaking with TMZ on Monday, the rapper compared the situation to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's recent defamation trial.

In the interview, Carter called on Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, to help him in the case.

Carter also denied reports that he's in rehab, instead suggesting that he's in an "outpatient program that is just meetings."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

From there, he explained why the police came to his house, last week, claiming that Martin wouldn't leave the area and accused her of stealing some of his property.

The interview with TMZ comes just days after it was reported that Carter and Martin have lost custody of their 9-month-old son Prince. The child is now living with Martin's mother, due to a court mandate citing drug and domestic abuse concerns.

"I want my son back. That's the headline right there, I want my son back," Carter told The Sun in a recent interview. "Being a dad is the most important thing to me. Just being domesticated and civilized and adulting and taking care of my responsibilities."

